Britney Spears speaks directly to camera after sparking 'danger' concerns

Britney Spears shares update after alleged incident at a restaurant

Britney Spears is tuning out the noise with one of her iconic Instagram videos — only this time, she wasn’t dancing or waving around knives.

Just days after reports of alleged drama during a dinner outing in Los Angeles made headlines, the princess of pop posted a rare video of her speaking directly to the camera as she revealed her plans for the weekend starting May 16.

“What’s up, world?” Spears, 44, said from inside her car before revealing that she’s about to go see Devil Wears Prada 2 in theatres, the newly-released sequel to the iconic 2006 film starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

The Toxic hitmaker then quipped, “I personally prefer Chanel or Gucci but yo, if the devil says Prada, like I guess we should listen, right?”

The movie itself wasn’t the only thing Spears was excited about. “Anyways, I came here for the buttered popcorn and the Slurpee. F**k yeah, Slurpees. Yes man, yes!”

The update marks Spears’ first social media appearance since reports surfaced about an alleged incident at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks earlier this week. Journalist Jeff Sneider claimed on X that the singer’s behaviour during dinner caused concern among diners, while TMZ later cited witnesses who alleged Spears had been loudly talking and acting erratically.

But her team quickly pushed back. “This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard,” her representative told multiple outlets. “She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbours.”