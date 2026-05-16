James Franco makes major comeback with 'John Rambo' starring Noah Centineo

The actor, 48, has a small role in the upcoming 'First Blood' prequel

James Franco is easing his way back into blockbuster territory.

According to Variety, the 48-year-old actor has joined the cast of John Rambo — the upcoming sixth installment in the iconic action franchise — marking his first major studio film role in nearly a decade.

The project, currently being helmed by Sisu director Jalmari Helander, serves as an origin story set before 1982’s First Blood — the film that introduced Sylvester Stallone’s battle-scarred Vietnam veteran to audiences worldwide. For the upcoming prequel, Noah Centineo steps into Stallone’s shoes as the titular character.

While Franco’s role is said to be a small one, his casting adds another notable name to a growing ensemble that includes Centineo as a young John Rambo and David Harbour as his commanding officer, Major Trautman.

The Spider-Man alum appeared to hint at the project earlier this week while attending the Cannes Film Festival with longtime girlfriend Izabel Pakzad. Speaking during the opening-night Chopard dinner, he teased that he had recently completed work on an unnamed “big studio movie.”

He told Deadline the mystery project “won’t be ready for this summer, but my guess is it will be end of this year or spring-summer 2027.”

The role marks another step in Franco’s gradual return to Hollywood after years away from major studio productions following allegations of sexual misconduct tied to his former acting school.

Though a release date for John Rambo is yet to be announced, Franco is expected to appear on the big screen in another movie this year taking the lead role in the action-thriller Foster.