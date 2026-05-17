Maya Hawke shares her biggest lesson from wedding to Christian Lee

The actress and the musician tied the knot in a surprise Valentine's Day wedding ceremony

Maya Hawke is sharing the one piece of advice she wishes she’d known before her Valentine’s Day wedding to Christian Lee.

Speaking to People magazine in an interview published Saturday, May 16, the Stranger Things star revealed that while the New York City ceremony was everything she hoped for, she spent far too much time stressing over details that, in the end, didn’t matter.

Hawke, 27, tied the knot with the musician on February 14, 2026, in an intimate celebration attended by close friends and family, including her famous parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Though Hawke kept details about the big day mostly under wraps, she admitted the experience taught her an important lesson about letting go as she passed on the wisdom to future brides.

“Be selfish. Because I worried so much about how everyone else's experience was going to go that I'd worked myself into a total tizzy, and then it happened, and I had a great time, and everyone had a great time. I didn't need to worry as much as I did.”

She added, “I wasted a lot of energy being so worried, so if I had any advice, it would be worry less. It's going to be great. Everyone's there to support you, do whatever you want. Don't kill yourself trying to make everybody else happy, just make yourself happy.”