Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers are officially dating amid rumours: Report

The rumoured couple sparked dating speculation earlier this year

Looks like those Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers romance rumours were true after all.

People magazine reported on Friday, May 16, that Infiniti, 26, and Withers, 27, are officially dating after months of speculation.

“Chase is having fun and dating,” an insider told the outlet. “She’s in a really good place and enjoying herself like any young woman.”

Rumours of a relationship have been quietly building for months as the pair continued to pop up together at major events. Most recently, they were spotted at GQ’s official Met Gala 2026 after-party on May 4, where Infiniti served as cohost alongside Damson Idris, LISA and Paul Anthony Kelly.

Just days earlier, the two were photographed together at Audi’s Formula 1 team garage in Miami ahead of the city’s Grand Prix weekend.

Withers also appeared to show his support back in March when he attended the premiere of Infiniti’s Hulu series The Testaments. And eagle-eyed fans had already clocked their chemistry after Kerry Washington shared a selfie with the duo at the NAACP Image Awards in February.

Infiniti previously brushed off questions about their status at the Oscars, telling Entertainment Tonight, “The internet is the internet. I don’t know,” before describing Withers as “very nice” and explaining that the two had been “pulled together” by Washington.

The timing makes sense for both rising actors. Infiniti recently broke out with her award-winning role in One Battle After Another opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn. Meanwhile, Withers has been on a tear with roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Him and Reminders of Him.