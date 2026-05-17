Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal hint at relationship status amid breakup rumours

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal sparked a debate about the status of their two-year-long relationship, after the release of her new song, Hit the Wall, which explores feelings of sadness both existential and related to a relationship.

The 26-year-old pop superstar released the song on Thursday, May 14, and it quickly became her biggest debut on Spotify Global charts.

Despite the speculations regarding their relationship, the Normal People star and Abrams were spotted in Highbury and Islington, in London after the song achieved her the milestone.

The couple looked adorable in the fan-posted pictures on social media and signalled that the two are indeed together, despite what Abrams' song suggests.

The Risk songstress clarified in an interview that the album is more reflective of her life as a 20-something person rather than a spontaneous burst of feelings.

Abrams also noted that relationship-related feelings might have contributed to the song since it was a part of her life at the time, but it wasn't entirely the motivation behind her new record, Daughter from Hell.