Stephen Colbert's final ‘Late Show' guests revealed

Stephen Colbert is preparing to close out The Late Show with a lineup of heavyweights.

CBS announced that Colbert’s final week will feature appearances by longtime friend Jon Stewart, director Steven Spielberg, and music legend Bruce Springsteen.

The series officially ends May 21 after 11 seasons.

The May 18 episode will spotlight “The Worst of The Late Show,” which will not be a clip show, as per E! News.

Stewart and Spielberg are set for May 19, alongside a performance by Colbert and Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.

On May 20, Colbert will deliver his signature “Colbert Questionert” with Springsteen performing.

The guest list for the May 21 finale remains under wraps, leaving room for surprises.

Reflecting on the end of his late night run, Colbert told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that unlike The Colbert Report, where he chose the final date years in advance, this ending was not his decision.

“Well, we didn’t pick this day,” he said. “We know what it’ll be now, but it took a few months.”

Still, the 62 year old host admitted the timing gave him material to joke about.

“Maybe they gave me a gift because I had a lot of jokes I could make about the end of the show,” he said. “If I’d decided to end the show, then I’m the bad guy—hard to make jokes about that.”

Colbert, who shares three children with wife Evelyn “Evie” McGee Colbert, already has his next project lined up: developing a script for a Lord of the Rings adaptation with his son Peter.