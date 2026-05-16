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Gracie Abrams achieves new record with latest release 'Hit the Wall'

Gracie Abrams celebrates big win with new single from 'Daughter from Hell'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 16, 2026

Gracie Abrams achieves new record with latest release &apos;Hit the Wall&apos;
Gracie Abrams achieves new record with latest release 'Hit the Wall'

Gracie Abrams marked her new personal record with her latest release, Hit the Wall, from her upcoming album, Daughter from Hell.

The 26-year-old pop superstar scored her biggest ever debut on the Global Spotify charts with 3.238 million streams.

The That's So True hitmaker released her song on Thursday, May 14, and it quickly climbed up the charts, securing her the big win.

Abrams received both critical and commercial acclaim with the hit track, as fans commended her raw and vulnerable songwriting.

Reacting to the new record, fans flocked to social media and wrote, "3.2M debut… yeah, she’s not underrated anymore."

Another added, "Deserved it’s her best lead single," and "I definitely streamed this like crazyyy," chimed in a third.

"Grammy next," cheered one while another applauded, "Not even 'Drake’s ICEMAN' could stop her."

The Grammy winner's third album will be released on July 17.

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