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Taylor Swift marks historical milestone on Global Spotify charts

Taylor Swift achieves new record with 'The Life of a Showgirl' album
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 16, 2026

Taylor Swift marks historical milestone on Global Spotify charts
Taylor Swift marks historical milestone on Global Spotify charts 

Taylor Swift has now been crowned with the musician with the biggest streaming debut on the Global Spotify chart in the history of the platform.

The 36-year-old pop superstar marked the biggest debut with her 2025 release, The Fate of Ophelia, from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Opalite hitmaker achieved a total number of 30.98 million streams with the song, closely followed by none other than her own songs, Fortnight, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, and more songs - dominating the top 50 list.

The new milestone comes among fan theories about Swift's 13th album in the works. 

The 14-time-Grammy winner has been making a series of public appearances, putting an end to her previously lowkey lifestyle with Travis Kelce. 

Swifties, knowing that the Eras Tour performer doesn't take any actions unintentionally, are waiting on the announcement or any Easter Egg from Swift.

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