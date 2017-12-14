Meera poses alongside Mahira after 'over-publicity' rant

Lollywood actress Meera has let bygones be bygones apparently, as only a day after passing resentful remarks about Mahira Khan, the actress was seen posing beside her during an award show in Dubai.



Apart from Meera and Mahira, Pakistani actresses Mawra Hocane and Saba Qamar were also seen posing beside Sri Devi.

Famous Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra and actor Govinda also attended the function.

Mahira looked simply resplendent in red as she donned a fairytale-style satin gown. Mawra and Meera were also seen wearing red dresses, while Saba Qamar chose a black and white dress with ruffles.

A day ago, Meera made no secret of her feelings, expressing she isn’t happy with the praises and endorsement that Mahira receives from the media.



“The trend of promoting Mahira Khan should end, there are other actors in the industry too,” said Meera in a video, looking visibly unhappy.