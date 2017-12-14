Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Thursday Dec 14 2017
By
Web Desk

Meera poses alongside Mahira after 'over-publicity' rant

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 14, 2017

Lollywood actress Meera has let bygones be bygones apparently, as only a day after passing resentful remarks about Mahira Khan, the actress was seen posing beside her during an award show in Dubai.

Apart from Meera and Mahira, Pakistani actresses Mawra Hocane and Saba Qamar were also seen posing beside Sri Devi.

Famous Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra and actor Govinda also attended the function.


Mahira looked simply resplendent in red as she donned a fairytale-style satin gown. Mawra and Meera were also seen wearing red dresses, while Saba Qamar chose a black and white dress with ruffles. 

A day ago, Meera made no secret of her feelings, expressing she isn’t happy with the praises and endorsement that Mahira receives from the media.

Mahira Khan’s ‘over publicity’ irks Meera

Lollywood actress Meera isn’t happy with the praises and endorsement that Mahira receives from the media

“The trend of promoting Mahira Khan should end, there are other actors in the industry too,” said Meera in a video, looking visibly unhappy.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

‘In heaven’ - Anushka shares honeymoon picture with Kohli

‘In heaven’ - Anushka shares honeymoon picture with Kohli

Updated 5 hours ago
Flop products at the Museum of Failure

Flop products at the Museum of Failure

Updated 7 hours ago
TV parody mines action hero Van Damme's hidden depths

TV parody mines action hero Van Damme's hidden depths

 Updated 8 hours ago
Three more women accuse Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct

Three more women accuse Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct

 Updated 10 hours ago
Fur flies in Hollywood as Disney goes Fox hunting

Fur flies in Hollywood as Disney goes Fox hunting

 Updated 13 hours ago
London museum to honour fashion giant Alaia with 2018 show

London museum to honour fashion giant Alaia with 2018 show

 Updated 14 hours ago
Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with UK royals

Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with UK royals

 Updated 23 hours ago
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson honoured with Hollywood star

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson honoured with Hollywood star

 Updated yesterday
Women accuse rap mogul Russell Simmons of rape: report

Women accuse rap mogul Russell Simmons of rape: report

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM