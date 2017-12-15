Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 15 2017
AFP

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19: palace

AFP

Friday Dec 15, 2017

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle near London, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

“His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May, 2018," the couple’s official residence said in a statement.

Royal officials announced last month 33-year-old Harry’s engagement to the 36-year-old divorcee, who is best known for her starring role as a lawyer in the hit television show Suits.

Markle is planning to get baptised in the Church of England ahead of her marriage and will apply for British citizenship, as well as giving up her international charity campaigning.

The couple is living in Harry’s cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace with Markle’s beagle Guy.

St George’s Chapel is where Harry was baptised and has been the scene of numerous royal marriages, particularly in the 19th century.

Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with UK royals

“You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day

Hundreds of people greeted the couple on their first royal visit earlier this month in the city of Nottingham in central England.

Markle will also spend Christmas with the British royal family at Queen Elizabeth II’s private Sandringham estate in eastern England.

She is the first fiancée invited to Christmas by the royals.

