Silsilay: A story of family, love, and romance

If love is what you are looking for in 2018, look no further.

Geo TV’s upcoming drama ‘Silsilay’ portrays a compelling story of romance.

The stellar cast includes actress Moomal Shaikh, Hiba Bukhari, singer-turned-actor Junaid Khan, Muneeb Butt, Shagufta Aijaz, Seemi Raheel, and Waseem Abbas.

The drama tells the story of two sisters, Hira and Abiha, who were abandoned by their father – a gambler who didn’t want to bear responsibilities.

Left with no other option the girls’ mother moves in with her sister, whose son Jawad takes on an important role as the story develops.

Abiha falls in one-sided love with her neighbour and childhood friend Shahzaib, whereas Hira has serious feelings for her cousin Jawad.

“Abiha is the eldest sister who shares a strong bond with her family, especially her mother. She is a strong woman, who is very family-oriented,” lead actress Moomal Shaikh told Geo.tv.

Jawad, who returns from the US after completing his studies to start a life in Pakistan, is completely unaware of his cousin’s feelings for him.

Discussing her experience of working with the cast and crew, Moomal said it was ‘simply amazing.’

“Junaid is the only one I have worked with before but I quickly developed a comfort around everyone. It was a very family-like environment. We were all joking around all the time. Everyone was really understanding and patient.”

Moomal believes people should watch the serial because not only does it have strong characters and offers many shades of each character, it is largely based on family and interwoven relationships.

The serial – written by Samra Bukhari – accurately depicts complex relationships under the brilliant direction of Syed Wajahat Hussain.



Produced by Erum Binte Shahid under the production house Dramay Baaz Entertainment, the serial is set to be aired on Geo TV from January 2, 2018, every Tuesday at 8 pm.