Appreciate Pak’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Japan

ISLAMABAD: Japan Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Thursday that his country acknowledges Pakistan’s immense sacrifices to root out terrorism and extremism from the region.



The visiting Japanese minister who met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM Office said Japan was appreciative of Pakistan’s role in fighting terrorism and extremism.

Prime Minister Abbasi underscored Pakistan’s continued commitment to eradicate militancy from the country’s soil and reiterated commitment to the promotion of peace and stability in the region.

He shared with Foreign Minister Kono various initiatives taken by Pakistan to reach out to its neighbours.

He pointed that India’s aggressive escalatory tactics in shunning dialogue and engagements with Pakistan and its continued blatant human rights violations against the innocent Kashmiri civilians in the Indian occupied Kashmir would not help the prospects of peace and stability in South Asia.

The prime minister said the government and people of Pakistan had deep warmth and affection for the people of Japan.

He said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Japan and was keen to enhance cooperation in all areas.

Lauding Japan’s role in the socio-economic development of Pakistan, the prime minister stressed strengthening of cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure development and human resources development.

He expressed satisfaction over the renewed interest of Japanese investors in Pakistan and noted that there were enormous opportunities available in Pakistan in the wake of sustained economic turn around and improved security environment.

He also recalled the latest JETRO survey on ‘Japanese Business in Asia’ that had declared Pakistan as the leading country in regard to positive sale profits and future business expansion.

He termed it good indicator on how the two countries could mutually benefit through expanded business cooperation.

He also welcomed Prime Minister Abe’s statement on Japan’s readiness to work with other countries in developing infrastructure projects and in availing business opportunities across Asia.

Foreign Minister Kono thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and also conveyed to him the good wishes of Prime Minister Abe.

He said Japan, as a friend, would continue to work with Pakistan for further strengthening bilateral relations.

GHQ visit

Japan Foreign Minister Taro Kono called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, informed ISPR.

The visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour and he laid a floral wreath at Shuhada monument.

The foreign minister was given a briefing on Pakistan’s War on Terror and contributions towards regional peace. Japanese Foreign Minister appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Foreign Minister said that Japan looks forward to enhance its security cooperation with Pakistan especially in the field of counter terrorism.

Foreign Minister informed about Japanese assistance for rehabilitation of TDPs and provision of scanning equipment for border crossing points.

COAS thanked Foreign Minister for his visit, acknowledgment of Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and assistance in counter terrorism domain.