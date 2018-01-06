Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Everything to be clear in 2018 elections: PM Abbasi

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

SADIQABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday challenged his political opponents to an electoral contest in the 2018 elections, and said the polls will make it clear as to what party emerges victorious.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of an LNG project here, which will provide gas to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister also said that the power crisis in the country has been largely contained, and every household has access to gas now.

He criticised previous governments for failing to carry out development work, and said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been the one active in the development.

“PML-N constructed a 100-km motorway in four years, something which even developed nations are incapable of doing,” the prime minister said.

