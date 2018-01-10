No-confidence motion not intended to weaken PML-N: Sarfraz Bugti

QUETTA: Former Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Tuesday that the provincial legislators held reservations against Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri and the no-confidence motion against him was not intended to weaken Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.



Speaking in Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, he said: "Our target is democratic and constitutional, we wanted an in-house change by having a new chief minister.”

Bugti added that the new chief minister as per his capacity should work for the next six months.

“The governance which was getting weaker day by day be put on track,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said that it was far easier for us for the provincial lawmakers to weaken the majority of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, as they could have voted for their chosen candidates in secret balloting, and no one would have known who voted for who but that was not the objective of the MPAs.

“Our target was to have an in house accountability,” the former home minister said.