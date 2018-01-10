Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Ex-wife Sussanne wishes Hrithik Roshan ‘Happy Happiest Birthday’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan may have gone their separate ways but they continue to share a cordial relation. The two, who co-parent their children Hrehaan and Hridaan, are often spotted going out for movies and vacationing with children.

Giving a glimpse of their relationship, ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished Hrithik Roshan on his birthday today with an adorable and heartfelt note.

“Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light...limitless #sacredheart,” Sussanne wrote.


Moreover, Sussanne remained by her ex-husband’s side as the Kangana controversy was unfolding. She stood up for him publicly and supported him through it all.

In an earlier interview, Sussanne had said, “We are close (friends). We do chat a lot even though we don’t hang out together anymore. But above all, we are very committed to our children. We are respectful towards each other. When children are involved, it’s important to put our differences aside and protect them.”

On their equation, Hrithik remarked in an interview: “ “We have always maintained peace. We are wonderful parents to our kids and we are friends. I don’t think I can ever have any other equation with a friend or family or someone who is not peaceful. I am not the kind of the man who blames or complains about someone. “

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle deletes all her social media accounts

Meghan Markle deletes all her social media accounts

Updated 28 minutes ago
French actress denounces #Metoo campaign for 'puritanism'

French actress denounces #Metoo campaign for 'puritanism'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Teaser of Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari will leave you haunted

Teaser of Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari will leave you haunted

 Updated 3 hours ago
Comic legend Stan Lee accused of sexual assault: reports

Comic legend Stan Lee accused of sexual assault: reports

 Updated 16 hours ago
Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent

Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent

 Updated 19 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat brings anti-harassment #Timesup movement to Pakistan

Mehwish Hayat brings anti-harassment #Timesup movement to Pakistan

 Updated 21 hours ago
Advertisement
'The Shape of Water' leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA awards

'The Shape of Water' leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA awards

 Updated yesterday
Controversial ‘Padmavati’ to release as ‘Padmavat’ on January 25

Controversial ‘Padmavati’ to release as ‘Padmavat’ on January 25

Updated yesterday
Hunza: Be still my restless heart

Hunza: Be still my restless heart

 Updated 24 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM