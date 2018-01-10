Ex-wife Sussanne wishes Hrithik Roshan ‘Happy Happiest Birthday’

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan may have gone their separate ways but they continue to share a cordial relation. The two, who co-parent their children Hrehaan and Hridaan, are often spotted going out for movies and vacationing with children.



Giving a glimpse of their relationship, ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished Hrithik Roshan on his birthday today with an adorable and heartfelt note.

“Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light...limitless #sacredheart,” Sussanne wrote.





Moreover, Sussanne remained by her ex-husband’s side as the Kangana controversy was unfolding. She stood up for him publicly and supported him through it all.

In an earlier interview, Sussanne had said, “We are close (friends). We do chat a lot even though we don’t hang out together anymore. But above all, we are very committed to our children. We are respectful towards each other. When children are involved, it’s important to put our differences aside and protect them.”

On their equation, Hrithik remarked in an interview: “ “We have always maintained peace. We are wonderful parents to our kids and we are friends. I don’t think I can ever have any other equation with a friend or family or someone who is not peaceful. I am not the kind of the man who blames or complains about someone. “