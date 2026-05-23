Shakira kicks off FIFA World Cup with exciting release

Shakira surprises sports fans with surprise music video drop ahead of FIFA

Shakira excited sports fans beyond measure with a new anthem for the season before FIFA World Cup kicks off.

The 49-year-old Canadian musician took to social media on Saturday, May 23, and shared a clip from her official song for the World Cup 2026, DAI DAI, which has now been released.

The Waka Waka hitmaker wrote, "We’re Ready! The official video for DAI DAI, the FIFA World Cup Official 2026 song is here! A big thank you to Leo Messi, Mbappé, Luis Díaz, Vinícius Jr, Rodri, Takefusa Kubo, Santiago Giménez, Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, Christian Pulisic, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland."

Shakira will also be taking the stage at the opening ceremony of the World Cup on June 11, when she will co-headline the first ever Halftime show of the sports event, along with BTS and Madonna.

The Whenever, Whenever songstress is a big name in football, with her previous world cup anthems like Waka Waka still reigning over the sports industry.

Fans flocked to the comments after the music video's release and left exciting comments, including, "Burna boy and Shakira giving us a classic jam."

Another exclaimed, "YES MOTHER!!!" and a third chimed in, "Now the World Cup finally feels real."