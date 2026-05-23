Olivia Rodrigo sets new annual record after releasing two 'OR3' singles

Olivia Rodrigo achieves major milestone ahead of 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' release

Olivia Rodrigo marked a significant milestone after the release of her two singles from the album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The 23-year-old pop superstar became the first woman to score multiple number one singles on Spotify Global charts this year.

Rodrigo's both singles drop dead, and the newly released the cure climbed their way to the number one spot on the streaming site, and created a winning streak for the album rollout ahead of its release on June 12.

The drivers license hitmaker has experimented with her sound, worked on the songwriting, as well as other aspects of her creative style, and fans have been loving what they have heard of the record so far.

Following her latest achievement, several fans took to social media and congratulated the Grammy winner, writing, "I wil die on this hill Olivia is literally this greatest song writer of this generation just wait until 10 years from now."

Another declared, "AND SHE WILL SCORE HER 3RD WITH THE 3RD SINGLE," while a third chimed in "YSPSFAGSIL will be a legendary album."

More added, "Ooh OLIVIA RECORDBREAKERGO," and "collecting #1 like a infinity stones."