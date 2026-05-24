Kylie Jenner celebrates Pauline Chalamet after latest film premiere

Kylie Jenner has been making headlines after she showed support for Pauline Chalamet at the premiere of her new project Between the Temples.

The 28-year-old star shared posts from the event on social media and spoke positively about Pauline, who is Timothée Chalamet’s sister.

Kylie’s online reaction included reposting moments from the night and highlighting Pauline’s work in the film.

The gesture did not go unnoticed, as fans quickly picked up on it and started talking about how the reality beauty star seems to be getting more comfortable with the Chalamet family.

Many people saw it as a sweet and public way of showing support during an important moment for the American-French actress.

Pauline Chalamet, who is known for her role in The Sex Lives of College Girls, has been growing her career with different film and television projects.

She continues to work on new roles and build her place in the industry.

The lovebirds, however, have mostly kept their relationship away from the spotlight since 2023, although they have appeared together at some big public events over time.

That has kept fans curious about their relationship.

Now this latest moment has added more attention online, with people talking again about how Kylie is connecting with Timothée’s family in a more open way.