Stewart McLean's death a ‘shocker' as police launches homicide probe

Stewart McLean, known for roles in Virgin River, Arrow and Supernatural, has been found dead in Lions Bay, British Columbia, with authorities confirming the case is now a homicide investigation.

McLean was last seen on May 15 and reported missing three days later.

On May 22, Canada’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced his remains had been located.

“Homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean’s activities prior to May 15,” IHIT Cpl. Esther Tupper said.

Jeff Seymour, an acting coach and close friend, told The Canadian Press he suspected something was wrong when McLean failed to show up for filming.

“He was meticulous about everything… As soon as I heard he didn’t make it on Saturday morning, I knew there was big trouble,” Seymour said.

Calling McLean “incredibly situationally aware,” he added, “It just doesn’t make any sense. I would love to see justice served.”

McLean’s agent Jodi Caplan of Lucas Talent Inc. confirmed his death in a statement, “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved client, Stew McLean. He was always such a pleasure to deal with — dedicated, professional, eager, and endlessly funny.”