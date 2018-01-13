Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Jan 13 2018
By
REUTERS

DiCaprio to star in Charles Manson-era Tarantino movie

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

Leonardo DiCaprio/File photo

LOS ANGELES: Leonardo DiCaprio will star in a movie set around the Charles Manson murders, Hollywood entertainment publications reported on Friday, but he will not play the role of the American cult leader.

DiCaprio will instead take the part of an aging, out-of-work actor in the as-yet untitled movie being produced and directed by Oscar-winner Quentin Tarantino, Variety and Deadline.com said.

Plot details have not been released but Tarantino said in November that it was not a biographical movie but a story set during the summer of 1969, when a string of gruesome killings in Southern California were carried out by Manson’s followers.

Manson, one of the 20th century’s most notorious criminals, died in November at the age of 83. He had been serving a life sentence for ordering the murders of nine people including actress Sharon Tate.

The Sony Pictures movie is to be released on Aug. 9, 2019, exactly 50 years after Tate and four friends were stabbed or shot dead.

Deadline and Variety said that Australian actress Margot Robbie has been asked to play Sharon Tate. Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Al Pacino are also rumored to be interested, or are being sought, for the movie.

Sony Pictures, part of Sony Corp, did not return a request for comment on the casting.

The movie will be the first Tarantino film to be released without the Weinstein Company following allegations by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct against its former chief executive Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein, who has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone, was fired last November and his independent production company is currently up for sale.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Karachi Eat opportunity for residents to enjoy a peaceful environment, says Bilawal

Karachi Eat opportunity for residents to enjoy a peaceful environment, says Bilawal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Kangana, Karan hug it out and make peace

Kangana, Karan hug it out and make peace

Updated 5 hours ago
First Pakistan International Film Festival to begin from March 29 in Karachi

First Pakistan International Film Festival to begin from March 29 in Karachi

 Updated 22 hours ago
Celebrities meet Sindh Assembly deputy speaker, seek justice for child abuse tragedies

Celebrities meet Sindh Assembly deputy speaker, seek justice for child abuse tragedies

Updated yesterday
Pakistani soap operas seek to break taboos

Pakistani soap operas seek to break taboos

 Updated yesterday
Five women accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct

Five women accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Director Guild embraces women, minorities in awards nominations

Director Guild embraces women, minorities in awards nominations

 Updated yesterday
Celebrities call for #JusticeforZainab to end girls' rape, murder in Pakistan

Celebrities call for #JusticeforZainab to end girls' rape, murder in Pakistan

 Updated 2 days ago
Long-term solution needed to create awareness about abuse: Mahira Khan

Long-term solution needed to create awareness about abuse: Mahira Khan

Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM