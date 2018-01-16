Karachi teenager died on spot from single bullet: medical report

Late Intezar Ahmed. Photo: File

KARACHI: Intezar Ahmed, the 19-year-old who was shot dead after Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad road early Sunday, died from a single bullet wound behind his ear, confirmed a medico-legal report released on Tuesday.



The report also disclosed that other than the aforementioned body part, there was no mark of a bullet or torture on the body of the deceased. It adds that the deceased had blood marks and sand on his clothes.

Meanwhile, the girl who was allegedly accompanying Ahmed told investigators that she did not see the shooters, a source told Geo News.

"The CCTV footage of the incident is with the police and eight of the nine police personnel named in the case have been arrested," DIG Police South Azad Khan told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

He said that the girl "appears to have no link" to the incident.

"She is a witness to the incident and her privacy must be protected," Khan said.

According to sources, the girl has told police that she did not see the attackers due to the intensity of the sudden firing.

Police are making efforts to record a formal statement of the girl to make it a part of the investigation, they said.

Sources said the girl confirmed she was in the car with Intezar when the police opened fire. She used a rickshaw to leave the scene, they said.

A case was registered at the Darakshan Police Station against unidentified persons on Sunday, and eight suspects, all police officials, were sent into physical remand by the magistrate on Monday.

Parents appeal to CJP, COAS for justice

Intezar's family appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan and the chief of army staff for justice on Sunday.

Speaking to the media at a press conference, the counsel for the victim's family Mohammad Asif said the boy was in a conscious state until a few hours before the incident and was at a friend’s house.

"There was a clear intention to kill," said the lawyer, explaining that bullet holes in the car show the police aimed to kill and not stop him.

He also complained that 3-4 hours after the incident, no police officer recorded the parents' statements.