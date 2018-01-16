After sexual assault allegations, Kevin Spacey accused of racism

A US security company head, who was hired for on-set security in 2012 and mostly has a black staff, said that Spacey would see black employees with suspicion and even made racial remarks

A US security company head has accused Kevin Spacey of racism against him and his fellow black employees on the sets of House of Cards.

VIP Protective Services head Earl Blue, who was hired for on-set security in 2012 and mostly has a black staff, said that the disgraced actor would see black employees with suspicion and even made racial remarks, The Daily Mail reported.

According to Blue, some black security guards were watching the show’s trailer when he heard the actor tell his personal security manager: 'I don't want n***ers watching my trailer.'

The show’s managers brushed aside Blue’s concerns, saying 'That's just the way he is; we've got to keep him happy.'

The security company head alleges that the show refused to renew his contract, due to which he lost millions of dollars.

He now plans to sue Spacey, and says the fallout resulted in his business losing the money.

'I lost faith that I am in the right job after the contract was terminated. I questioned myself for months. What could I have done differently?

'Then I came to the realization that I did everything I was supposed to do, I was just dealing with a racist man.

'I sat on it for four years because I believe in confidentiality but when it comes to the point where people are being harmed, enough is enough.

'I realized he was getting worse and worse.'

Blue says he knew he 'might have a situation' with Spacey on the first day of filming in Baltimore when he and Lyles were introduced to the actor.

The actor has been accused of sexual assault by over a dozen men, including public personalities.