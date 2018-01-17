Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 17 2018
REUTERS

Kim Kardashian announces birth of third child, this one by surrogate

REUTERS

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

Kim Kardashian with her rapper husband Kanye West/File photo

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West announced their third child on Tuesday, a girl born to a surrogate.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian said in a message on her app.

The couple thanked the unidentified surrogate “who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give.”

They said the baby was born on Monday but they did not announce a name.

Kardashian, 37, and West are already parents to North, 4, and Saint, 2. The “Keeping Up with the Kadashians” reality and social media star has said she decided to use a surrogate after doctors warned of serious health risks if she became pregnant again.

Kardashian has given detailed accounts on her blog about the difficulties she experienced during her two labors.

Two of Kardashian’s sisters are also expecting babies. Khloe Kardashian, 33, announced in December that she is six months pregnant with her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thomas, while their half-sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is reported to be expecting her first child soon.

The arrival of Kardashian and West’s third child swiftly became one of the top five trending topics on Twitter.

