Monday Jan 22 2018
Scarlett Johansson slams James Franco at Women's March

Monday Jan 22, 2018

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson slammed James Franco in a powerful speech during a Women’s March even in Los Angeles. 
 

Scarlett called out to Franco for claiming to support the empowering movement after five women accused the actor of sexual misconduct.

“My mind baffles, how can a person publicly stand by an organisation that helps provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?” she said to an estimated 500,000 protesters, before adding: ‘I want my pin back, by the way.’

Five women accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct

Four former students at the film school Franco founded accused him of exploitative behaviour: LA Times

Even though Scarlett does not mention James in her speech but it was later confirmed that she was talking directly to the Golden Globe winner.

After the allegations appeared, James denied them and claimed to the support the women to tell their stories.

Scarlett’s comments come two weeks after James wore a Time’s Up Pin to the January 7 Golden Globes ceremony.

The Time’s Up movement, which the Avengers actress is an original founder of, was created by leaders in entertainment and politics to fund legal defence for people who have experienced inequity in the workplace, across all industries.

The movement came about as a direct result of the #MeToo social media campaign, which was founded in October after allegations of rampant sexual misconduct by Hollywood boss Harvey Weinstein were raised.



