Thursday Feb 01 2018
Nadia Faisal

Star-studded premiere of Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor held in Karachi

Nadia Faisal

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

KARACHI: The star-studded premiere of animated movie Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor was held at Karachi’s Nueplex Cinema Wednesday night.

A number of celebrities along with their kids graced the premiere including Faysal Quraishi, Ali Rehman, Sanam Saeed, Ali Noor, Zahid Ahmed, Hareem Farooq among others attended the movie premiere

Hareem Farooq at the premiere of Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor. Photo: Facebook/Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor

The story revolves around, Allahyar (Anum Zaidi) and his animal companions Mehru (Natasha Humera Ajaz), Hero (Azfar Jafri) and Chakku (Abdul Nabi Jamali) as they gather courage and strength to embark on a journey to fight the evil hunter Mani (Ali Noor), and save the endangered species.

The cast and crew at the premiere of Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor. Photo: Facebook/Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor

The movie, which a venture of 3rd World Studios and English Biscuit Manufacturers, has been written, produced and directed by the talented Uzair Zaheer Khan.

Movie has been written, produced and directed by Uzair Zaheer Khan. Photo:Facebook/Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor

Speaking to Geo News, Khan shared that the team has worked day and night to lift the movie to international standards. “We are happy with the result”.

Natasha Humera, who has voiced Mehru in the movie, said: “The movie touches on a lot of topics. I have essayed the role of a feisty baby markhor in the movie.”

Natasha Humera, the voice behind Mehru-the baby markhor, at the movie premiere. Photo: Facebook/Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor

Komal Bashir, English Biscuit Manufacturers brand manager, shared that the company has been working for environmental conservation and wildlife protection. “The movie has a very beautiful message. I encourage everyone to come and watch this movie.”

The movie will be screened in cinemas across Pakistan on February 2. 

