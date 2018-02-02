Wedding bells? Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot with boyfriend Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor with her boyfriend Anand Ahuja

After the buzz and glamour of Anushka Sharma’s marriage to Virat Kohli, another Bollywood wedding seems to be on the cards, and this time it’s the gorgeous Sonam Kapoor.

According to the latest in the rumour mill, the Bollywood diva is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja this summer.

Sonam and her boyfriend Anand Ahuja are planning a June wedding, Filmfare reported, quoting a source close to the couple.

The couple, all smiles

“Sonam is very sure of her feelings for Anand. He's a very sorted boy and cares deeply for her. Although Anil was initially unsure about Anand, like all fathers are about their daughters' boyfriends, over time, Anil and his wife Sunita have accepted Anand as part of their family,” the source revealed.

The source added: “Sonam's brother Harshvardhan is also very comfortable in his company. It may be a destination wedding or a big fat Punjabi Delhi wedding. The two families are still to decide.”

Sonam pictured with Anand

All that is left to do now is wait for an official announcement from the lovebirds, which may be coming anytime soon.