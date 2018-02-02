Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Feb 02 2018
By
Web Desk

Wedding bells? Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot with boyfriend Anand Ahuja

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 02, 2018

Sonam Kapoor with her boyfriend Anand Ahuja

After the buzz and glamour of Anushka Sharma’s marriage to Virat Kohli, another Bollywood wedding seems to be on the cards, and this time it’s the gorgeous Sonam Kapoor.

According to the latest in the rumour mill, the Bollywood diva is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja this summer.

Sonam and her boyfriend Anand Ahuja are planning a June wedding, Filmfare reported, quoting a source close to the couple.

The couple, all smiles 

“Sonam is very sure of her feelings for Anand. He's a very sorted boy and cares deeply for her. Although Anil was initially unsure about Anand, like all fathers are about their daughters' boyfriends, over time, Anil and his wife Sunita have accepted Anand as part of their family,” the source revealed.

The source added: “Sonam's brother Harshvardhan is also very comfortable in his company. It may be a destination wedding or a big fat Punjabi Delhi wedding. The two families are still to decide.”

Sonam pictured with Anand

All that is left to do now is wait for an official announcement from the lovebirds, which may be coming anytime soon.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Justin Timberlake says Janet not part of Super Bowl show

Justin Timberlake says Janet not part of Super Bowl show

 Updated 4 hours ago
Lawsuit claims Wiz Khalifa copied other rapper's song

Lawsuit claims Wiz Khalifa copied other rapper's song

 Updated 5 hours ago
Model Kate Upton accuses Guess exec of sexual harassment

Model Kate Upton accuses Guess exec of sexual harassment

 Updated 23 hours ago
Leave gym, focus on men instead: Alia advises Katrina

Leave gym, focus on men instead: Alia advises Katrina

 Updated 24 hours ago
Star-studded premiere of Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor held in Karachi

Star-studded premiere of Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor held in Karachi

 Updated yesterday
Nintendo to produce Super Mario animation film with Illumination

Nintendo to produce Super Mario animation film with Illumination

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Angelina Jolie urges NATO to tackle sexual violence in war

Angelina Jolie urges NATO to tackle sexual violence in war

 Updated yesterday
Chadwick Boseman: why 'Black Panther' needed African accent

Chadwick Boseman: why 'Black Panther' needed African accent

 Updated 2 days ago
‘Glee’ actor Mark Salling, who pleaded guilty to child porn, dead at 35

‘Glee’ actor Mark Salling, who pleaded guilty to child porn, dead at 35

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM