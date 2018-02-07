Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
GEO NEWS

Corps Commanders' Conference reviews regional geostrategic situation

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The Corps Commanders' Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held on Wednesday reviewed the geostrategic and security environment, especially in the context of US related policies for the region, said a press statement issued by ISPR.

In the meeting progress of Operation Raddul Fasaad and increased Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) were also discussed.

The forum reiterated that gains of years long counter-terrorism efforts shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region, adding that the Indian CFVs are detrimental to peace, however, these or any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively.

The meeting concluded that national interest shall be kept at the premium while cooperating with all other stakeholders for regional peace and stability. 

