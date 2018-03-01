Shah Rukh Khan’s Pakistani impersonator

Shafiq from DI Khan is well known for impersonating Shah Rukh Khan

One of the most recognizable celebrities in the world, Shah Rukh Khan has several impersonators across the globe and a man in Dera Ismail Khan is one of them.



No one knows how or when Muhammad Shafiq started impersonating Shah Rukh Khan. “I want to meet him [Shah Rukh Khan]. I really like his voice and everything else,” Shafiq tells Geo News.

Although he is well known in the area, Shafiq is finding it difficult to find employment. “Please let me find a job, but no one listens to Shah Rukh Khan,” he says imitating the stutter of the Bollywood star.







