Meghann Fahy recalls awkward first scene with Julianne Moore in 'Sirens'

'Sirens' star Meghann Fahy recalls tough scene with Julianne Moore

Meghann Fahy had to verbally abuse older star Julianne Moore on the first day of their shoot for Sirens.

Fahy recalled the scene during her appearance on the Aug. 13 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"Day one, I had to sort of look [Moore] straight in the eye and call her a bitch. And I was like, 'Um, okay. Throwing me in the deep end.' I like your style," the White Lotus star said.

Sirens follows Fahy’s Devon DeWitt, who suspects that her sister Simone DeWitt (Milly Alcock), has joined a cult led by her boss, Moore's Michaela Kell.

However, Fahy feels very differently in real life and noted that if Oscar winner Moore led a cult, she'd happily join it.

"Honestly, if she was a cult leader in real life, I would be in that cult," she gushed.

Host Meyer also joined in, saying, "I think I would be, too. I know usually when you watch those shows, you're supposed to be like, 'I don't trust this cult leader.' And I'm kind of like, 'I might be down with most of this.'"

"100%," Fahy joked.

"I feel like Meghann's the bad guy. I don't know why she's trying to bust up this cult. Her sister definitely has a better life now," the comedian added.

Sirens premiered as a limited series in May on Netflix.