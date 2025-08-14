 
Geo News

Meghann Fahy recalls awkward first scene with Julianne Moore in 'Sirens'

Meghann Fahy costarred with Julianne Moore and Milly Alcock in 'Sirens'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 14, 2025

Sirens star Meghann Fahy recalls tough scene with Julianne Moore
'Sirens' star Meghann Fahy recalls tough scene with Julianne Moore

Meghann Fahy had to verbally abuse older star Julianne Moore on the first day of their shoot for Sirens.

Fahy recalled the scene during her appearance on the Aug. 13 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"Day one, I had to sort of look [Moore] straight in the eye and call her a bitch. And I was like, 'Um, okay. Throwing me in the deep end.' I like your style," the White Lotus star said.

Sirens follows Fahy’s Devon DeWitt, who suspects that her sister Simone DeWitt (Milly Alcock), has joined a cult led by her boss, Moore's Michaela Kell.

However, Fahy feels very differently in real life and noted that if Oscar winner Moore led a cult, she'd happily join it.

"Honestly, if she was a cult leader in real life, I would be in that cult," she gushed.

Host Meyer also joined in, saying, "I think I would be, too. I know usually when you watch those shows, you're supposed to be like, 'I don't trust this cult leader.' And I'm kind of like, 'I might be down with most of this.'"

"100%," Fahy joked.

"I feel like Meghann's the bad guy. I don't know why she's trying to bust up this cult. Her sister definitely has a better life now," the comedian added.

Sirens premiered as a limited series in May on Netflix. 

Sharon Stone shares explosive parenting secret after rare family moment goes viral video
Sharon Stone shares explosive parenting secret after rare family moment goes viral
LL Cool J announced as host of 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
LL Cool J announced as host of 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Dacre Montgomery reflects on dealing with grief while filming 'Went Up the Hill'
Dacre Montgomery reflects on dealing with grief while filming 'Went Up the Hill'
Pete Davidson speaks out on 'SNL' caste tensions
Pete Davidson speaks out on 'SNL' caste tensions
Paramount risks it all with theatre-only future
Paramount risks it all with theatre-only future
Pete Davidson admits he is not 'Glen Powell handsome'
Pete Davidson admits he is not 'Glen Powell handsome'
New Heights: Taylor Swift's appearance with Travis Kelce hits 10 million views video
New Heights: Taylor Swift's appearance with Travis Kelce hits 10 million views
Dave Mustaine announces final Megadeth album: ‘The end'
Dave Mustaine announces final Megadeth album: ‘The end'