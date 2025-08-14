Pete Davidson speaks out on 'SNL' caste tensions

Photo: Pete Davidson breaks silence on facing negativity from 'SNL' caste

Pete Davidson recently made a candid confession about his early years on Saturday Night Live.

As per the newest report of PEOPLE Magazine, during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, Davidson admitted that his rapid rise didn’t exactly endear him to his more seasoned castmates.

“You got to remember, everyone there did Second City, improv, worked so hard — so hard,” he began.

“I’m not saying I didn’t work hard, but I was only doing comedy for three, four years,” the comedian addressed.

For those unversed, the 31-year-old comic landed a role on SNL in 2014 at just 20, with only a few years of comedy experience under his belt.

He added that much of his early appeal was based on being “a kid from Staten Island that’s just talking s***,” which didn’t always sit well with colleagues who were 10 to 15 years older and putting in years of hard work.

Davidson also noted that many cast members weren’t paid “great” for “five or six years,” which likely contributed to some tension.

“At the time, you weren’t allowed to do stuff outside of the show that’s a payday. It was like the Yankees — no beards," the former boyfriend of Kim Kardashian continued.

"You gotta dress up to go to the afterparty and all this s***. So I think I did rub people the wrong way, and I think it was just annoying for the cast.”

Despite the friction, Davidson acknowledged that the show benefited from his presence.

“The show as a whole loved it because they were like, ‘People are talking about SNL.’ Not that they weren't — I don't want someone on YouTube to be like, ‘M******** thinks he’s the reason,’” he clarified.

In conclusion, he claimed, “I brought a lot of pop culture into the show. I made it sort of a tabloid-y, trendy thing, unintentionally.”