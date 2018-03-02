Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' banned in Pakistan

Photo: File

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma’s Pari has been banned in Pakistan.

Atrium Cinemas owner Nadeem Mandviwalla said the horror film was cleared by provincial censor boards, however, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) banned it. “Pari was cleared by the Sindh Board and Punjab Board, however, the Islamabad Board (CBFC) banned it,” he said while speaking to Geo TV. “Although, the film could have released in Sindh and Punjab barring Islamabad, the distributors decided to not release it,” Mandviwalla added.

The Atrium cinemas owner further said the CBFC banned the film as it reportedly contains objectionable sequences where Quranic verses have been used.

Sources in the CBFC confirmed the Anushka Sharma starrer had been banned as it was "against Islamic values."

Nueplex Cinemas posted on their facebook page, “We have just been informed that PARI has been banned by the Central Board of Film Censors, Pakistan. Hence the film will not be screened at Nueplex Cinemas.”

“Tickets already sold can be refunded from our box office. We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the post added.

Last month, Pakistan banned Akshay Kumar’s PadMan – a film on menstrual hygiene. The members of the board had said the film deals with 'taboo' subjects such as menstruation and, thus, cannot be allowed to screen.



Further, last week, India refused to withdraw a ban on Pakistani artists. According to ANI News, Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) has refused to withdraw its ban on Pakistani artists working in India. The ban was imposed two years ago, before the release of Fawad Khan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Mahira Khan's Raees alongside Shah Rukh.