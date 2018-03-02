Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 02 2018
Another PML-N MNA leaves party to join PTI

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 02, 2018

FAISALABAD: The ongoing streak of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmakers leaving the party continued, as another party MNA jumped ship on Friday to join the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The lawmaker in question this time is Dr Nisar Jatt from Faisalabad, who met with the PTI chairman today.

According to the PTI press release, during the meeting between the two, party’s former general secretary Jahangir Tareen was also present.

Dr Nisar Jatt announced to join the PTI along with his aides. PTI Chairman appreciated the latest joinings and said that it will be proved in future that Jatt made the right decision, detaching himself from ‘a mafia’.

The PTI chairman further said that the nation is ready for change and in the next month a countrywide election campaign will begin with a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore.

Last week, the ruling PML-N lost two lawmakers from Gujranwala to PTI.

PML-N loses MNA, MPA from Gujranwala to PTI

The two lawmakers gathered the residence of former PTI general secretary Jahangir Tareen

Last year saw a series of political switchings, with a number of political workers and lawmakers joining Imran Khan-led PTI.

To name a few, Pakistan People’s Party Nazar Gondal, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Babar Awan joined the PTI last year.

In May 2017, former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide also switched to the PTI, whereas, former chief minister Sindh Liaquat Jatoi left the PML-N to join Imran’s party. 

