Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
REUTERS

Time's Up to receive official moment on Oscars stage

By
REUTERS

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

Photo: Reuters

The Academy Awards show has set aside a moment to feature the Time’s Up campaign against workplace sexual misconduct during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

Organisers of the campaign said they have worked with the producers of Sunday’s ceremony to bring attention to their cause, Hollywood trade publications Variety and The Hollywood Reporter said on Friday.

“There’s a moment that’s been carved out,” Variety quoted film director Ava DuVernay as saying.

The organisers did not give details, and producers of the Oscars show did not respond to a request for comment.

The sexual misconduct scandal has dominated Hollywood’s awards season and forced dozens of actors, filmmakers and agents to step down, be fired or dropped from creative projects.

The Oscars ceremony on Sunday will give the Time’s Up campaign its biggest public moment, reaching an audience of A-list celebrities and millions watching on television worldwide.

Time’s Up, launched on January 1, is a legal defense fund which aims to support people reporting sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

It has the support of some of Hollywood’s biggest female stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, DuVernay and“Grey’s Anatomy” producer Shonda Rhimes.

Celebrities wore black en masse at the Golden Globe awards ceremony in January to signal support for victims of sexual harassment, and at music’s Grammy Awards in January many artists held or pinned white roses to their clothes.

Time’s Up on Friday also announced a partnership with the US oral history project StoryCorps to document experiences by women about discrimination and abuse in the workplace.

Actresses Jane Fonda, Ashley Judd and Rashida Jones are among a first group of women, including domestic workers and human rights activists, to record their stories, organizers said in a statement.

Women around the world will be invited to share their experiences via a #TIMESUPxStoryCorps campaign across social media platforms, and a free StoryCorps app.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Boney Kapoor recalls Sridevi's final moments

Boney Kapoor recalls Sridevi's final moments

 Updated 17 hours ago
World's 'first computer-generated model' takes Internet by storm

World's 'first computer-generated model' takes Internet by storm

 Updated 21 hours ago
Five things to watch on Oscars night

Five things to watch on Oscars night

 Updated 23 hours ago
Sridevi’s daughter pens emotional letter to her mother

Sridevi’s daughter pens emotional letter to her mother

 Updated yesterday
'Emoji Movie' swoons below Cruise, Gibson at 'worst in film' Razzies

'Emoji Movie' swoons below Cruise, Gibson at 'worst in film' Razzies

 Updated 2 days ago
Trump sparks Twitter war with actor Alec Baldwin

Trump sparks Twitter war with actor Alec Baldwin

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Women looking for Oscar love in best picture cliffhanger

Women looking for Oscar love in best picture cliffhanger

 Updated 2 days ago
Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to royal wedding

Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to royal wedding

 Updated 3 days ago
Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute to Sridevi

Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute to Sridevi

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM