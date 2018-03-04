MQM's 14 members 'bought' in Senate elections, says Kamal

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal, while addressing a press conference in Karachi here on March 4, 2018, said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan is a tumour that is untreatable until completely removed. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal on Sunday alleged that members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had been 'bought' in the recently held Senate elections.

Addressing media in Karachi, Kamal said that MQM was 'like a tumour' which could not be treated until completely removed.

He also reminded leaders of the MQM's splinter factions, Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, of his offer to join PSP.

"I am ready to welcome them with open arms," he said, adding that the city would, once again, witness bloodshed if the factions of MQM fail to unite.

In an address, last month, Kamal had said that the Mohajirs have no other option apart from his party.

He had also taken the opportunity to reiterate his invitation to members of MQM-P's disagreeing groups to come into PSP's fold.

However, the PSP chief added said that he does not want to take benefit from the current infighting in the MQM-P.

Elaborating further, the PSP chief had said he had not taken a stance on the current political scenario in the metropolis as he did not want people to assume that he was trying to benefit from MQM-P's current predicament.

Kamal had added that he had left high party ranks behind to talk about the rights of people and further stated that he had always worked for the rights of Mohajirs.