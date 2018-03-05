Can't connect right now! retry
Oscars 2018: Complete list of award winners

The Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Fantastical romance The Shape of Water won best picture, the film industry’s most prestigious honour, at Sunday’s Oscar ceremony.

The Fox Searchlight movie’s Mexican filmmaker, Guillermo del Toro, took home the best director Oscar, dashing the hopes of a rare win by a woman or a black filmmaker.

The movie about a mute cleaning woman who falls in love with a strange river creature had gone into the ceremony with a leading 13 nominations, and won a total of four Academy Awards.

As expected, Britain’s Gary Oldman was named best actor for playing World War Two leader Winston Churchill in Warner Bros'. Darkest Hour, while Frances McDormand’s woman in a fury was a popular best actress winner for Fox Searchlight’s dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

A Fantastic Woman, Chile’s groundbreaking story about a transgender woman, played by transgender actress Daniela Vega, won best foreign language film, and Mexican-inspired Coco was named best animated feature.

Sam Rockwell, and Allison Janney took home their first Oscars for their supporting roles Three Billboards and independent ice-skating movie I, Tonya, respectively.

Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards:

Best Picture: The Shape of Water

Best Actor : Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Best Actress: Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Best Original Screenplay: Get Out

Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name

Best Animated Film: Coco

Best Documentary Film: Icarus

Best Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman - Chile

Original Song: Remember Me – Coco

