Oscars 2018: Complete list of award winners

Monday Mar 05, 2018
The Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
Fantastical romance The Shape of Water won best picture, the film industry’s most prestigious honour, at Sunday’s Oscar ceremony.
The Fox Searchlight movie’s Mexican filmmaker, Guillermo del Toro, took home the best director Oscar, dashing the hopes of a rare win by a woman or a black filmmaker.
The movie about a mute cleaning woman who falls in love with a strange river creature had gone into the ceremony with a leading 13 nominations, and won a total of four Academy Awards.
As expected, Britain’s Gary Oldman was named best actor for playing World War Two leader Winston Churchill in Warner Bros'. Darkest Hour, while Frances McDormand’s woman in a fury was a popular best actress winner for Fox Searchlight’s dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
A Fantastic Woman, Chile’s groundbreaking story about a transgender woman, played by transgender actress Daniela Vega, won best foreign language film, and Mexican-inspired Coco was named best animated feature.
Sam Rockwell, and Allison Janney took home their first Oscars for their supporting roles Three Billboards and independent ice-skating movie I, Tonya, respectively.
Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards:
Best Picture: The Shape of Water
Best Actor : Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Best Actress: Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director: Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Best Original Screenplay: Get Out
Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name
Best Animated Film: Coco
Best Documentary Film: Icarus
Best Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman - Chile
Original Song: Remember Me – Coco
