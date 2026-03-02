Seth Rogen spills funny secret about 'The Studio' co-star Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara first post-humous award for comedy series 'The Studio'

Catherine O’Hara has just won her first post-humous award following her sudden death in January 2026.

The late 71-year-old actress played a vital role in Seth Rogen’s comedy series The Studio.

On March 1st, Catherine won the Actors Award in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Rogen accepted the award on her behalf and paid a moving tribute to the late Home Alone star.

He began his speech saying, “I know she would’ve been honoured to receive this award from her fellow performers who I knew she respected so much. She was such big fans of all of yours.”

The Superbad actor admitted that he feels fortunate enough to spend time with her and working with her. He further praised her ability to be generous, kind and gracious, while never ever minimizing her own talents.

On a lighter note, he shared a funny secret about Catherine saying, “I haven’t said this to the other actors because I didn’t want to them to get ideas, but pretty much every evening before she had a shooting day on our show, she would email me and Evan.

“It said, ‘Hello, I hope you’ll consider the following’ and then there would be a completely rewritten version of the scene she was in.”

Seth confessed that O’Hara’s suggestions not just made her character better, but it made the scene better and the show better as a whole.

The Schitt’s Creek actress passed on January 30, leaving the entire Hollywood industry in deep grief.