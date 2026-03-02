Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande among celebrities who skipped SAG Awards 2026

The 2026 SAG Actor Awards brought Hollywood glamour to Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on March 1, with host Kristen Bell leading a night of star-studded appearances.

Timothée Chalamet, Kate Hudson, Michael B. Jordan, and Indiana Jones legend Harrison Ford, who was honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, were among the big names in attendance.

But the buzz wasn’t only about who walked the red carpet; it was also about the A-listers who didn’t.

Who Missed the Ceremony?

• Leonardo DiCaprio

One Battle After Another actor was absent as he is filming Martin Scorsese’s upcoming project What Happens at Night in Europe.

• Ariana Grande

Wicked actress Ariana Grande skipped the event due to intense rehearsals for her highly anticipated tour, The Eternal Sunshine Tour.

• Martin Short

Only Murders in the Building star stayed away as he mourned the loss of his daughter Katherine who died by suicide at age 42.

• Meryl Streep

The three-time Oscar winner had confirmed ahead of time she would not attend.

• Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building star, opted for a casual low-key night as per Instagram Story instead of walking the carpet.

• Bowen Yang

The Saturday Night Live comedian was “stuck in Antarctica,” as per presenter Kathryn Hahn.

• Succession star Sarah Snook, Owen Cooper, and Sean Penn were also missing despite nominations or wins.

SAG Awards 2026 unforgettable moments

Despite the high-profile absences, the 2026 SAG Actor Awards still delivered unforgettable moments.

Michael B. Jordan earned praise for his powerful performance win, while trending stars like Zendaya, fresh off her latest blockbuster, kept audiences buzzing across social media.

A moving tribute honored Catherine O’Hara for her work in The Studio.

Quentin Tarantino was celebrated for his cinematic legacy.

Rising talents such as Jessie Buckley and Keri Russell added fresh energy to the night, while appearances from icons like Kate Hudson and Timothée Chalamet amplified the red-carpet glamour.

With the Oscars 2026 just weeks away, the SAG Awards set the stage for Hollywood’s biggest season.