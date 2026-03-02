Gwyneth Paltrow returns to Actor Awards after almost three decades

Gwyneth Paltrow has returned to the Actor Awards for the first time in almost 26 years, and the occasion clearly called for something special.

The actress and Goop founder, 53, attended the 2026 ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, 1st March, her first appearance at the show since the 6th Annual SAG Awards in 2000.

She was there as part of the Marty Supreme ensemble, which is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture alongside the casts of One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, Hamnet, and Sinners.

The evening's theme, "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the '20s and '30s", gave Paltrow the perfect canvas, and she delivered.

She arrived in a black Givenchy gown featuring a plunging neckline, a sheer lace and beaded bodice, and an embellished pleated skirt, paired with black open-toe heels and a matching manicure.

Her hair was swept back in an elegant updo that drew immediate comparisons to her celebrated look from Oscar night 1999, while turquoise drop earrings by Belperron added a striking flash of colour to an otherwise monochromatic ensemble.

The last time she attended this ceremony, she was there as a winner.

In 1999, Paltrow took home Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her English-accented performance as Violet in Shakespeare in Love, a win that foreshadowed her Best Actress Oscar and the film's Best Picture triumph on the same awards season run.

She also shared in the cast ensemble win that year.

Her return to the screen in Marty Supreme marks her first major big-screen role since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, and her first non-Marvel film since Mortdecai in 2015.

The film is also nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and Paltrow's performance has been widely praised as a reminder of her considerable talents during a period in which she largely stepped back from acting to focus on building the Goop brand.