Harry Styles fans try to 'crack code' as cryptic project pops on Netflix

Harry Styles to perform 'One Night Only' show on March 6 in Manchester

Harry Styles has been making headlines for an alleged upcoming collaboration with Netflix.

The former One Direction singer has finally made his comeback after three years. He made his first public performance at the 2026 BRIT Awards, where he sang his hit single Aperture live on stage.

Following his return to the award ceremony after 2023, many fans noticed that many promotional billboards of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally have been put in multiples places of London featuring Netflix’s logo on one side.

In Los Angeles, a billboard cryptically spelled out “ONO”, referring to the Grammy winner's forthcoming "One Night Only" show.

This sparked curiosity among fans, who tried to crack the code thinking that the Adore You singer might have signed a deal with the streaming giant for an album documentary.

What is Harry Styles up to?

Earlier today, Styles’ followers found another mysterious development on Netflix in its upcoming projects list.

A new project popped up today on the streaming giant titled Disco. Its genre has been described as music, British and concerts.

What made fans suspicious about its connection to Harry was the image that featured a mismatch of ingredients including spaghetti, eggshells, tomatoes and ketchup spilled all over the floor.

As fans try to connect the dot, one of them wrote on X, “The mess is the same as the mess in the CD photobook.”

Some of them think that the One Night Only show might go live on Netflix. “The ONO will be defo on live on Netflix.”

Meanwhile, others are anxious to know what is this all about as they flood internet with questions.

Styles is all set to perform his "ONO" show on March 6 in Manchester. The same day he is also releasing his fourth studio album.