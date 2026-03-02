Michael B. Jordan voice gets shaky as he accepts Actors Award for 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan is also nominated as Best Actor at 2026 Oscars

Michael B. Jordan has been receiving an exceptional recognition with his outstanding performance in Sinners.

2026 is officially becoming the luckiest for Jordan as he has taken over every awards ceremony with Best Actor nominations.

Besides just being nominated, he has also won the Actors Award, previously known as SAG-AFTRA, for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

On March 1st, he received his first accolade for Sinners. The moment for him felt like a dream.

Michael gave an emotional acceptance speech with a heavy heart and a shaky voice. He couldn’t figure out where he should begin his speech with.

The Black Panther actor gave special shoutout to his mom for helping him becoming an actor back in the days when they didn’t have enough money.

He said, “Mom, thank you for driving me back and forth to New York when we didn’t have enough money to go through the Holland Tunnel. When I went up there for my auditions.”

Jordan further thanked director Ryan Coogler for creating a safe space for him and giving him this chance to prove himself as an actor.

“Thank you to Ryan Coogler for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do and to be fearless and to create a safe space for us to find the truth”, said The Creed star.

Michael’s work in Sinners earned him nominations at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and the 2026 Academy Awards, set to take place on March 16.