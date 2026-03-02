Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart romance steals spotlight at SAG Awards

Harrison Ford may have been the honoree at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards, receiving the prestigious SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award.

But it was his wife, Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart, who transformed the evening into a celebration of love as well as legacy.

The couple, married for 16 years, arrived hand-in-hand at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, looking as smitten as newlyweds.

The 83-year-old cut a classic figure in a black tuxedo, while the 61-year-old dazzled in a black Zuhair Murad gown paired with Leviev earrings.

She clung to her husband affectionately, beaming as photographers captured their tender moments.

Their clasped hands and fingers meshed tightly became a subtle but powerful symbol of intimacy.

Ford and Flockhart’s romance began at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002, when Ford was being honored and Flockhart was nominated for Ally McBeal.

Despite a 22-year age gap, they hit it off immediately.

Tabloids buzzed with rumors including the legendary tale that Flockhart spilled a drink to get Ford’s attention.

It is a story the couple later laughed off, clarifying that Ford was the one who spilled wine during their first conversation.

Their courtship was slow and steady.

After eight years together, Ford proposed on Valentine’s Day 2009 during a family vacation.

They married in June 2010 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in an intimate ceremony with only close family present.

A central part of their bond has been Flockhart’s son, Liam, whom she adopted in 2001.

Ford embraced Liam wholeheartedly, later legally adopting him after their marriage.

Despite their fame, Ford and Flockhart have kept their relationship private, preferring quiet family life over constant publicity.

They split time between homes in Los Angeles, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and New York, where Flockhart has taken stage roles.

Both have openly acknowledged their age difference, with Flockhart once joking that she sometimes forgets Ford is 22 years older.

At the SAG Actor Awards 2026, their appearance was more than just glamorous.

It was a testament to a partnership that has endured for over two decades.

Ford’s heartfelt shout-out to Flockhart during his acceptance speech highlighted the strength of their marriage.

It reminds fans that true love stories can thrive even under the spotlight.