Vin Diesel shares exciting news on 25th anniversary of 'Fast & Furious'

By
Asfa Munir
March 02, 2026

Vin Diesel has made an interesting announcement as he celebrates 25 years of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Taking it to Instagram, the 58-year-old star dropped a video featuring him and late Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow. He shared a glimpse of their “Sunday family dinner.”

In the clip, the XXX actor revealed that the Fast franchise has turned 25 in 2026 and he is looking forward to celebrating anniversary in a special way.

Vin opened, “Obviously, we always share old stories, nostalgic stories. Especially since it's the 25th anniversary.”

The American actor and filmmaker teased that some classic cars used in the Fast Saga will be displayed at the Peterson Car Museum.

Diesel continued, “Meadow and I were incredibly excited, for some reason, about the fact that our cars from Fast and Furious are going to be featured, premiered, shown? On display? At the Peterson Car Museum.”

World’s highest-grossing actor further shared that along with the cars display, Paul Walker Foundation merchandise will also be available at the museum.

While referring to Meadow, Vin asked, “And when are we cutting the ribbon? On the 12th of this month. 12th of this month, March. Sending all love.”

The first Fast film, directed by Rob Cohen, was released in 2001. It featured Diesel, Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster. 

The film series is still running strong as 11th sequel titled Fast Forever is set to release in 2028. 

