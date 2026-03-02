Robbie Williams suffers horror injury before BRITs performance

Robbie Williams shared a horror injury that occurred during his skiing holiday with his family.

The singer, 52, said he hurt himself as he chopped off the end of his finger while skiing with wife Ayda Field and their four children.

Robbie said: “I decided not to go up the mountain as I have this gig to do at The Brits and I didn’t want to get hurt.

“So I made this grown-up decision.

“And as we were leaving for the airport I completely cut the end of my finger off.”

This comes after the Rock DJ singer paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with a special performance at the event last night. He was personally asked by Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, to be part in the show due to his long-standing association with the Osbourne family.

At the prestigious ceremony, Sharon and Ozzy's daughter Kelly, delivered a heartfelt speech in honour of the legendary artist.

However, insiders revealed he made a swift exit from the ceremony — to avoid an awkward run-in with Oasis star Noel Gallagher.

Earlier this week, Robbie put a billboard up on the Manchester road where Noel used to live to promote his new album.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher celebrated his success with his loved ones after winning the Songwriter of the Year gong at the 2026 BRITs Awards.

According to reports, Noel was the 'last man standing' as he partied along with his daughter Anais, 26, and his nephews Gene, 24, and Lennon, 26 until 4 am in the morning at the BRITs afterparty, drinking 'endless bottles' of Peroni at Sony Music's afterparty at Soho House.