Tom Holland, Zendaya 'secret wedding photo' shocks fans

Tom Holland and Zendaya fans woke up to surprising news that the two might have secretly tied the knot.

Now, an image appeared to be discreetly captured from their potential wedding is making rounds on the internet.

Initially the buzz began when during a red-carpet interview at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, celebrity stylist Law Roach told reporters, "The wedding has already happened, you missed it!"

When asked if he was being serious, he re-affirmed with a laugh, "It's very true.”

Soon after, a plethora of major news outlets cited Roach’s remarks, fueling reports that the Spider-Man co-stars may have quietly exchanged vows.

However, with no official confirmation from either actor or their representatives, fans were left confused and searching for clues.

Just as the netizens were comprehending the news a photo surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), adding to the frenzy.

The snapshot shows Holland, 29, placing a ring on the Dune star’s finger as the pair stand facing one another while donning their bridal and groom attire with an officiant standing between them.

The photograph, seemingly taken from a distance as the quality wasn’t really good, quickly went viral, but not everyone is convinced it’s authentic.

Some fans believe the image could be AI-generated or digitally manipulated, pointing to the increasing prevalence of deepfakes and realistic AI edits circulating online.

Others argue the slight blur and candid angle suggest it may be genuine and captured secretly from the private ceremony, leading to an outpour of love for the “newly married couple.”

One user wrote, “The way the timeline just jumped from WW3 to Zendaya and Tom are married in a single scroll,” highlighting the current global political tensions.

“What stands out most is how they've kept their relationship so beautifully private and low-key, prioritizing each other over the fame machine,” another gushed. “A secret wedding fits them perfectly.”

A third expressed shock, “Tom Holland and Zendaya quietly tying the knot is the ultimate plot twist we all wanted.”

“So happy for Zendaya and Tom, love that they chose a private wedding, wishing them nothing but happiness,” a fourth commented sweetly.

It is pertinent to note that as of now, the authenticity of the image cannot be independently verified.

The marriage news broke the internet just weeks after The Drama actress was spotted in Beverly Hills on February 18, wearing a simple gold band on her ring finger.

Eagle eyed fans immediately noticed she swapped out her massive engagement ring for this more understated piece, often a sign of a secret marriage in Hollywood.

Despite the mounting speculation, neither Holland nor Zendaya has publicly confirmed the marriage.

Given The Odyssey co-stars’ history of keeping their relationship largely out of the spotlight, some fans believe Roach’s comment may have been a playful tease while others see it as a subtle “soft launch” of a major life update.

For now, the internet remains divided and waiting for an official news from the couple.