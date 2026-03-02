Love Island's Anna Vakili reflects on miscarriage and pregnancy shock

Love Island star Anna Vakili became emotional while opening up about her miscarriage, just days after discovering she was expecting her first child.

The 34-year-old TV personality and pharmacist rose to fame on the ITV2 dating 2019, said she and her beau, known as Cowslick, were left devastated by the loss.

Speaking on her and sister Mandi's podcast Sisters in the City she recalled the heartbreaking moment she discovered she was bleeding during the couple's romantic trip.

She said: I was just like: 'What’s going on?' I don’t know anything about pregnancies and I was like: "What does this mean?".

Anna explained that after researching the internet she learned some blood loss can be normal, but was so concerned she had no choice but to wake her boyfriend.

She eventually went back to sleep, hoping there was nothing to worry about, before waking again to discover 'so much' more blood: 'That’s when I knew, from reading the symptoms and if it’s clotted, it’s most likely a miscarriage.'

An emotional Anna continued: 'It’s like I had two big shocks in the space of like a week, the first was finding out that I was pregnant and the second shock was having a miscarriage'.

'And I didn’t know what to do, I was crying so much in the hotel in the Cotswolds, crying and screaming and really upset. And Cowslick was so upset, we were both really upset'.

