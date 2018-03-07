Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday that Pakistan is synonymous with peace and shall be safeguarded at any cost.



In a message on Twitter regarding the upcoming Pakistan Day on March 23, the Inter Services Public Relations Director shared a video and stated that the nation is preparing to celebrate the 78th Pakistan Day.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of Lahore Resolution, under which a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian empire demanded by Muslim League was passed on March 23, 1940.

Every year the nation celebrates the day with extraordinary zeal.



The armed forces of the country also hold a parade in Islamabad to mark the occasion.

A special feature of last year's parade was the participation of the People's Liberation Army of China, Saudi Special Force contingent and Turkish Janissary Military band.