Long, dark night to end after elections, vows Imran

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that the long, dark night will end after the general elections are held this summer.



The PTI chairman was referring to the "30-year-rule of the Sharifs".

Addressing party supporters at Double Phaatak Chowk area of the city, which he is touring as part of the party's membership campaign, Imran said the PTI is on its way to do politics of the 21st century.

"People need hospitals, clean water and good universities," Imran said, claiming that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the metro bus to make money.

"We have chucked out your brother now it is your turn," Imran said, referring to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister.

He claimed that making the metro bus in Multan was akin to giving a motorcycle to a patient who is lying in hospital and needs medicines.

"You are a big fraud Shehbaz," he said further.

On Wednesday, addressing PTI workers in Jhelum, Imran said that he has no personal enmity with political opponents Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and that his fight is against corruption.



“I didn’t have any personal enmity with Nawaz or Zardari. Both of them take looted money abroad. Our fight is against thieves,” Imran said

The PTI chief vowed to defeat "theives" and said his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections.

A scuffle broke out at the gathering later, barely a day after a similar fight broke in the party's workers convention in Gujrat.