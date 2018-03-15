Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Thursday Mar 15 2018
By
Web Desk

Aamir Khan reveals he doesn't charge for films

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 15, 2018

Photo: File

Aamir Khan, arguably one of Bollywood’s greatest actors, has revealed that he stopped charging fee for acting in films a long time back.

The actor instead invests in the films he stars in.

"Actually, I don’t charge a fee. It has been years since I have stopped charging a fee. If my film earns less, I earn less and if my film makes more money, I make more money," the Dangal actor said at an annual media interaction held on his 53rd birthday. He was responding to a question whether actors should consider "fee cutting".

Since Aamir's films have been doing well in the international market, he explained why Dangal and Secret Superstar earned more revenue in China as compared to India.

"I think India has as big a potential as China. I just feel that China has done major investment in the entertainment industry and its administration is also supportive," he said.

"They have built up a lot of screens, and that is why the business has gone up. I think if we build many more theatres here in India, which is such a large country with a huge population, we will get the same kind of growth in the entertainment and film industry. So it is just the matter of building the infrastructure in India," the actor added.

Responding a question regarding competition with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Aamir said, ”I don’t think I am competitive at all with them and I don’t think they are either. We all are doing our own stuff. If I am competing with anybody, then it is with myself. I challenge myself to do better work. I feel happy when I see other people’s good work,” he said.

The actor who made his Instagram debut on his birthday further said, “I am here because of my mother. So I have put her image on Instagram first. I felt I should put her image as whatever I am today is because of her. Kiran is using Instagram and she has enjoyed the process so I thought I will try it too.”

Aamir is currently shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Jodhpur alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

What to look out for at NAPA International Theatre and Music Festival

What to look out for at NAPA International Theatre and Music Festival

 Updated 13 hours ago
Pierce Brosnan says Indian paan masala brand 'cheated' him

Pierce Brosnan says Indian paan masala brand 'cheated' him

 Updated 15 hours ago
Donatella Versace says label will stop using fur in products

Donatella Versace says label will stop using fur in products

 Updated 15 hours ago
Mahira shares thoughts on if she'd be biggest Bollywood star if it wasn’t for border divide

Mahira shares thoughts on if she'd be biggest Bollywood star if it wasn’t for border divide

 Updated 17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt turns 25, shares new stills from Raazi

Alia Bhatt turns 25, shares new stills from Raazi

 Updated 18 hours ago
‘Cake’ becomes first Pakistani film to premiere at London's Leicester Square

‘Cake’ becomes first Pakistani film to premiere at London's Leicester Square

 Updated 22 hours ago
Advertisement
British-Pakistani band brings modern music to English churches

British-Pakistani band brings modern music to English churches

 Updated yesterday
'Tomb Raider' reboot tests Oscar-winner Vikander's star power

'Tomb Raider' reboot tests Oscar-winner Vikander's star power

 Updated yesterday
'Raees' actor Narendra Jha passes away

'Raees' actor Narendra Jha passes away

Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM