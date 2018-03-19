Irrfan Khan, Deepika’s film postponed till actor returns from treatment

Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has decided to reschedule his next film starring Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone till the Hindi Medium actor returns from treatment abroad.

“Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore Deepika Padukone, Prernaa, Kriarj Entertainment and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner," Vishal tweeted.

Irrfan revealed a few days back that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and will be travelling abroad for treatment.

"The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope," the actor said on Twitter.

"The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated, neuro is not always about the brain and Googling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell," the 51-year-old added.