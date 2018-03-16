Irrfan Khan reveals he's suffering from neuroendocrine tumour

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has revealed he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour.

“Learning that I am suffering from neuroendocrine tumour has been tough but the love and strength of people around me have brought me to a place of hope,” the actor said on Twitter on Friday.

The actor said he will be flying abroad for treatment. He also clarified that contrary to rumours “’neuro’ is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to research”.

“To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, the actor revealed that he was suffering from a "rare disease".

“Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease,” he had said on Twitter.

The actor had also asked his fans not to speculate on his condition, adding that he would share more when "further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis".

Irrfan, 51, has acted in more than 100 films, including Bollywood hits Piku, Maqbool, Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar. His English language films include Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and The Amazing Spider-Man.

In 2013, he won India's National Film Award for his leading role in Paan Singh Tomar.

He has also won the Viewers' Choice Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 for the film The Lunchbox. It was also the only Indian film to be selected for competition at the London Film Festival that year.